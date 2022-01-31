Not able to run Linux or Unix on your PC? Xmanager for PC Windows is here to be your solution. With remote access, not only can you interact with Linux, but also UNIX and X servers seamlessly. Now you can enjoy the power of the command line and other features on any Windows-based machine. This app wants to effortlessly access a remote X server that is on the same machine as their client PC. Seamless management of Xmanager applications and GUI applications running on remote UNIX/Linux server under Windows with superior design, easy installation, and configuration features.

License: Trial

Author: NetSarang Computer

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Windows 11

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Xmanager for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

Xmanager Overview

Xmanager for PC Windows creates a secure, seamless environment to run Linux, UNIX, and X servers on your Windows desktop. It’s easy to connect anytime from anywhere, giving you the power from the command line and access to remote applications that can’t be accessed any other way. There are no special apps needed. It gives you instant access to Linux applications like MySQL, Java, and more, as well as graphic rendering programs like Maya or Autodesk. Xmanager is ideal for Remote Desktop users who want to eliminate the need of investing in multiple licenses of costly and complex virtualization solutions.

Now you can get the power of X applications on a Windows machine. Virtualize your UNIX and Linux environments and access them in a secure environment with Xmanager for PC. Access your UNIX/Linux host remotely in a Windows environment and simultaneously run X application and Windows applications side by side.

Overall, Xmanager is the market’s most powerful, versatile, and widely used remote X server for Windows. Xmanager for PC is the leading X server that brings high performance, power, and flexibility to a Windows environment. Xmanager provides easy-to-use remote access, high performance, and flexible configuration of remote UNIX/Linux machines.

Features of Xmanager for PC

Session Manager

Session Profiles with Xconfig

X Application Launching with Xstart

Dynamic Host Search

Tabbed Environment

Master Password

SSH PKCS#11 Support

Address Bar for Instant Connections

RDP Protocol Support

Latest Linux Support

OpenSSH CA Authentication

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

