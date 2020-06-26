Blender latest download offline installer setup exe file for all windows for free 32 and 64 bit. Blender is a free and open source 3D creation suite animation and modeling by Blender Foundation. It’s a must have tool for any enthusiast, 3D modeling, video creation, game development, design, art. Blender will be your go to tool for a variety of tasks. It has all the tools you’ll probably ever need for 3D modeling, and even if it doesn’t, you can go online and download extra tools for it. One of the beauties of Blender is that it’s open source, with a massive community making constant improvements on it.

License: Free

Author: Blender Foundation

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1 and Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Blender

File Size:

Blender is a great and amazing software with a ton of potential and possibilities. Its very cool and useful 3d modeling and animation software. It has an amazing community that is always ready to help out new users, which is great. The level of freedom Blender offers is more than enough, in fact it can be overwhelming. It’s a software for animation, storytelling, video editing, even 2D art. It has a massive library of online tutorials that guide you through your journey as a 3d designer.

It’s a great software to get started due to its versatility and its massive library of online reviews and tutorials. With this application, you can learn how to use it on youtube or google. You can use this software it as a video editor as a replacement Windows Movie Maker. Once you learn the user interface and keyboard shortcuts, Blender really isn’t too hard to use. If you’re a programmer, you can even make tools and other modules and such to further enhance: User Interfaces, Design and Layout.

Blender is excellent software, as an entirely free and open source software can do far much more than other competing software can. The tools for modeling are getting better every update, the built-in rendering engines are perfect for beginners to advanced users, and blender is always getting revisions and updates. If you’ve never tried it, you need to. If you’ve used other software like Maya, Autocad, etc, you need to give Blender a long hard look.

Features of Blender

It is open source and free for everyone

Blender really isn’t too hard to use

Can anything from modelling to animations, 3D rendering to exporting/importing

Forget 3DS Max or Maya, Blender can do it

Game creation

Video editing

Scripting

Simulation

Rendering

Modeling

Animation

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD with Dual Core Processor like Pentium 3 / AMD equivalent

Memory: 1 GB RAM

Graphics: Geforce FX series (2003)

Storage: 300 MB available space

