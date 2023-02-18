When you develop a 3D game, how do you make sure that it will work on a variety of body types? Try this program for 3D game character design using different body models. Certain features unique to this program include the ability to attach weapons to the weapon slots of powerful characters and design human bodies with varying levels of capabilities. The interface is simple yet powerful, using two-hand controls. DesignDoll is with high accuracy of body modeling data and it does not require any specific hardware platform for data input, therefore it is quite easy for users of all ages to use.

License: Trial

Author: Terawell

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Windows 11

Language: English

Version:

File Name: DesignDoll for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup.exe

File Size:

DesignDoll Overview

Design Doll is an all-in-one 3D modeling software, developed by a Terawell of game developers who previously worked on 3D character movement for popular PC games. This easy-to-use tool is utilized by game developers to design characters, and by illustrators to create works that are so realistic and impressive. Design Doll enables you to freely manipulate human body models in 3D space. In addition, there are a variety of basic motions, such as how to run, how to jump, how to sit down, and so on. You can check how clothes look on the body and how far it extends by moving the body.

Design Doll makes it easy to check if your PC must be placed close to a wall or away from it, giving you the freedom to express yourself and bring your designs to life. The doll’s behavior when interacting with things, and the body’s motion when moving each part of the body can be checked. There is no need to prepare an additional mannequin, you can easily manipulate them without any assistance from staff.

Overall, DesignDol for PC Windows is the ultimate 3D design tool for creating realistic models with precise details. With its easy-to-use features, you can quickly and accurately adjust the body parts and check the behavior when interacting with surfaces. Get ready to bring your creative vision to life with DesignDol.

Features of DesignDoll for PC

Create multiple figure portrayals with ease

Build your own pose collection

Manage with fewer controllers

Import external 3D models

Synthesize data

Share poses and models

A myriad of effects

Free from perspective lines

Paint directly on models

Shadow and shade reference

Turn your data into a library

Cross-compatible data

Reproduce your favorite head-to-body ratios

Reproduce any perspective at will

Finger controller

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

All programs and games not hosted on our site. If you own the copyrights is listed on our website and you want to remove it, please contact us. You will need a valid product key or license key to get full version of DesignDoll.