Looking for a Windows-based FTP client with plenty of unique features? You should download the free trial of FlashFXP and check out our powerful, informative, and easy-to-use interface, and all the extra security options we provide. FTP clients are ideal for webmasters, publishers, and anyone that needs to transfer large files between computers. FlashFXP is an Internet/LAN-based file transfer application with a user-friendly interface that allows anyone to quickly and easily upload, download, backup, or restore files over the internet. FlashFXP is a friendly, affordable, and feature-rich FTP client for Windows.

FlashFXP Overview

Just drag a file into the “In” box, and it will start uploading to your server. Before the transfer even starts, FlashFXP can check to make sure that the files are ready to be uploaded by either comparing the local time on your PC to that of your FTP server or by verifying that there is enough disk space left on your hard drive. FlashFXP can limit your upload speeds for compatibility with certain overseas servers, and you can schedule an upload for tomorrow morning (or tonight, if you like) so you don’t have to stay up all night uploading large files.

With a familiar Explorer-like interface and many unique features you won’t find anywhere else, FlashFXP is an affordable, feature-packed FTP client guaranteed to meet your needs. At the same time, you get several advanced features such as file transfer rules, priority transfer lists, scheduling, automated uploads, status windows, importing/exporting bookmarks, multi-lingual support, keyboard shortcuts, and more.

Get the best FTP experience on the planet with FlashFXP – a powerful and easy-to-use FTP Client for Windows. From beginner to veteran users, FlashFXP has all the features you need and is proven to be extremely reliable and stable. Overall, this is an easier-to-use FTP client for Windows with additional seamless one-time password support and advanced server file searching.

Features of FlashFXP for PC

FTP, FTPS, SFTP, FXP

Secure SSL encryption

Full Unicode and UTF8 support

Remote server file search

Remote edit with automatic upload on save

File transfer rules based on size, and, or date

File transfer automation with e-mail notifications

Multi-Language (over 20 languages)

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

