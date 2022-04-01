Dedicated to helping you identify the number of dead or stuck pixels on your LCD screen. Dead Pixel Tester is designed to test your screen using a series of color boxes on the screen which are designed to test and help you locate dead pixels. This utility performs a series of tests that may highlight defective pixels. All you need to do is let the software run for a few minutes before using your PC, then inspect the captured image to see if any pixel may be defective or dead. DPT will do a display test, the pixels will turn from black to white and then back to black again. If there are no stuck or dead pixels then the whole screen should turn red when the left mouse button is clicked.

Dead Pixel Tester for PC Windows is a small program that will help you to find dead pixels on your computer monitor. Basically, this tool sweeps a number of test images across the screen and back, drawing tracking dots on each one. These tracking dots are then scanned by an intelligent algorithm designed to spot the pattern of defective pixels. DPT can also run various other display tests if left-clicked on the interface. There are checkerboard patterns and pixel differences tools which allow you to spot pixel differences on screens from laptops, standard monitors, and more.

Dead pixels are those that don’t light properly but most importantly, those that do not go away. In the worst-case scenario, the screen just flickers a bit and a dead pixel is shown. You can use DPT to help identify any pixels on your laptop screens and monitor monitors and you can confirm that it does what it says.

Overall, Dead Pixel Tester for PC Windows lets you test for faulty or dead pixels. All show up as black dots, no matter what the surrounding colors are. This is a PC program that lets you test your LCD or CRT monitor and determine if there are any stuck, dead, or bright pixels.

Features of Dead Pixel Tester for PC

Left mouse click: Cycles though the basic colors Red, Green, Blue, Black, and White

Middle mouse click: Toggles the mouse cursor on and off

Right mouse click: Shows and Hides the Main Menu

Pattern selection: Toggles between a solid color on the screen and a selection of patterns

Markers is a small marker function

Auto Cycle: Automatically color cycles

Exit : DPT: Closes this application

Main color: Shows you the current color selected

Pattern color: Shows you the secondary color

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

