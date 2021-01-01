Comodo IceDragon Web Browser for PC is a free, fast, and secure web browser by Comodo Security Solutions, Inc. The browser-based by Mozilla Firefox and it’s intended to be faster and more secure than Firefox. IceDragon has a simple design that makes it easy to navigate the web, it is one of the best internet browsers because lightweight and easy to use. You can quickly do research with this fast browser, it has a good auto-entry of things like email or name, but you can also easily erase history, cookies, searches, passwords, etc. You will love the ease of use of the browser, the customization features and looks, the add-ons, the bookmarks, and the look of IceDragon.

License: Free

Author: Comodo Security Solutions, Inc

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Comodo IceDragon Browser for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

Comodo IceDragon Browser Overview

Comodo IceDragon also provides a button that allows one to instantly share a web page with their Twitter, Facebook or LinkedIn friends. While working on web sites, this is favorite browser to use to check any work. Like Mozilla Firefox it can be used to inspect the page, find errors in code, view exactly how the code is working. The best part about this browser is the ability to add extensions, for instance, you can add an extension that automatically or manually.

One of Comodo IceDragon best aspects is the multitasking capabilities, it’s allows better hyper threading with multi-core processors and better scheduling in the OS. It’s super simple, easy to use, and it’s plugins give you even more power. The interface is easier to deal with than Internet Explorer or Mozilla Firefox. Very easy to delete junk files, you can also browse the web without having cookie files being downloaded and stored.

If you want a versatile browser with app that allows you to do lots in one place then this is the browser for you. By opening a new window on the browser you can take advantage of the many app from social media such as Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn. Overall, Comodo IceDragon is easy to use, fast and integrates well with other applications.

Features of Comodo IceDragon Browser for PC

Free, and secure web browser based by Firefox

Fast, easy to use and light on PC resources

Scan web-pages for malware right from the browser

Privacy and performance enhancements over Firefox core

Full compatibility with FireFox plug-ins

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 512 Mb RAM

Hard Disk: 512 Mb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel GMA Graphics or AMD equivalent

