pgAdmin latest version download free offline installer setup exe file for all windows 32 and 64 bit. pgAdmin is the most popular free, open source software administration IDE platform for PostgreSQL developed and published by pgAdmin Community. pgAdmin is a tool used in the organization for connecting the local database. This application allows you to the connect to multiple DB servers. This allows you to the use and interact the databases easily. It’s easy to use and meets the requirement for old computer and there are few improvements areas which can be taken easily. The best part of the pgAdmin is, it allows you to connect the remote server database schemas.

License: Free

Author: pgAdmin Community

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: pgAdmin

File Size:

Multiplatform, Designed for multiple PostgreSQL versions and derivatives, Extensive documentation, Create, view and edit all common PostgreSQL objects, Tools, Routine maintenance

Multiple deployment models, Multibyte support and more. pgAdmin supports most PostgreSQL server-side encodings: SQL_ASCII, EUC_JP, JOHAB, LATIN1, LATIN2, LATIN3, LATIN4, LATIN5, LATIN6, ISO_8859_5, ISO_8859_6, ISO_8859_7, ISO_8859_8, UNICODE/UTF-8, MULE_INTERNAL, KOI8, WIN, ALT, WIN1256, TCVN and more.

The tools allow you to connect to a Postgres database with a good GUI, wherein you can see all database schema. It also has one of the good features is to download the data result of a query in a CSV file. pgAdmin is one of the simplest db tools to use. It has a simple user interface nice and clean, it’s easy to find how to add connections, query tables, and view statistics on a customizable dashboard.

pgAdmin is one of the best management tool for Postgres Database. The use of the SQL queries, the SQL builder is good. This is the best tool available in the market, if you are considering the database that related to Postgres Database.

Features of pgAdmin

Multiplatform

Designed for multiple PostgreSQL versions and derivatives

Extensive documentation

Create, view and edit all common PostgreSQL objects

Tools

Routine maintenance

Multiple deployment models

Multibyte support

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel GMA Graphics or AMD equivalent

