Express Burn Disc Burning Software for Windows is an ultra-fast disc-burning suite that provides tools to create custom CDs and DVDs. With advanced features like drag-and-drop burning, support for over 45 file formats, and fast burning speeds, Express Burn will have you creating high-quality audio and video discs.

License: Trial

Author: NCH Software

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Windows 11

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Express Burn for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup.exe

File Size:

Express Burn Overview

Express Burn Disc Burning Software supports drag-and-drop functionality, direct digital recording, a rich feature set, high-quality audio burning, disc spanning, on-the-fly authoring, video burning, and more! Burn your audio discs directly from MP3s, WMAs, RealAudio(TM), RealVideo(R), QuickTime Movie(TM), or other popular audio formats. Express Burn Disc Burning Software is bundled with Iolo File Recovery Software to recover deleted files from hard drives. The lifetime license key ensures that you’ll always have the full version of this application to use whenever you need it.

The software can also burn disk images onto CDs. It has all the most important features: making bootable CDs and DVDs from folders or files on the hard drive; exporting bootable CDs/DVDs from other virtual drives (like Daemon Tools); creating multi-bootable CDs/DVDs by using a bootable setup wizard; writing floppy disk image onto a floppy disk, and burning CD/DVD image file to CD and DVD.

You can create and burn custom CDs and DVDs with ease with Express Burn Disc Burning Software. The ultra-fast, reliable disc-burning suite is loaded with features that make it the perfect choice for burning audio, video, ISO images, and more. Get started now and make your own CDs & DVDs faster than ever before.

Features of Express Burn for PC

Fast Disc Burner

Drag and drop files directly into the application

Easy-to-Use and Powerful

Audio CD Recording

Burn Data Discs

Data CD, DVD, or Blu-Ray Writing

Custom DVD Authoring

Ultra-fast and user-friendly burning to save you time

Video DVD and Blu-Ray Burning

Advanced Disc Burning Features

Listen to music CDs while you drive

Save cherished memories to CD and DVD

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

