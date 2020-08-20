pdfFactory latest version download free offline installer setup exe file for all windows 32 and 64 bit. pdfFactory is a simple, lightweight, easy, reliable PDF creation from all applications for Microsoft Windows. This is one of them you can convert from a wide range of files to PDF and it makes everything more elegant and better structured. It is excellent with many tasks and the deliver reports is quickly, this helps you to speed up everything, it is faster than word converting the files into PDF and making it better and more efficient from another tools. It has a truly simple and easy to use interface, it consists of a platform that has tools to convert files and more features.

License: Trial

Author:

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: pdfFactory

File Size:

It has many features such as: Instant PDFs from any software, Combine multiple documents into one PDF, Rearrange pages, Rotate pages, Instant preview, Font embedding, Page insertion and deletion, Send via email, Drag and Drop and many more. It is not necessary to have a user account to use this tool, pdfFactory have proven to be a unique platform and high availability. It offers a great service with great results, in general it is a very important tool for your work, this tool has given multiple benefits.

You can also send your PDF files via email. You can send eMail PDF with one click, can also copy PDF to clipboard for pasting into an existing email. It has drag & drop mode and integration with Evernote, Gmail and other cloud based facilities. With pdfFactroy you can edit again then you can switch back to PDF and in addition to this allows you to add security filters to avoid changes again and no information is lost is extremely great and safe.

This application is very phenomenal because you do not have to download any type of software to be able to change my PDF documentation to any type of document. I will recommend pdfFactory application for anyone because it works,the results are favorable and so far you have not had any type of problem regarding loss of information or data theft.

Features of pdfFactory

A very powerful application which can be used for creating secure PDF files from any document

Can also embed fonts and also send the PDF

Got a very simple and straightforward user interface

Offers loads of extra options

Can add the bookmarks

Can change the appearance of the hyperlinks

Can add the custom watermarks

Edit the description of the documents

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel GMA Graphics or AMD equivalent

All programs and games not hosted on our site. If you own the copyrights is listed on our website and you want to remove it, please contact us. You will need a valid product key or license key to get full version of pdfFactory.