ImgBurn download free latest version offline installer setup exe file for all windows 32 and 64 bit. Are you looking for a tool to burn CDs / DVDs easily and have high speed, try this tool. ImgBurn is a free and lightweight CD, DVD, HD DVD, Blu-ray burning application by Lightning UK for Microsoft Windows. ImgBurn is being an amazing software for CD, DVD images preparing tool, helps to open, extract, copy, make disc easily. The tool can process all CD, DVD, Blu-ray images records and ISO files images. The features includes: write image file to disc, write file or folder to disc, create image file from disc, create image file from file or folder, verity disc and etc. ImgBurn outperforms its competitors, has better features, is easy to use, and is lightweight.

License: Free

Author: Lightning UK

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: ImgBurn

File Size:

ImgBurn does not require much hardware equipment and can be used in almost any operating system, which makes it a very useful tool. It work on Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1 and Windows 10. ImgBurn has very nice interface and easy to use, in addition to having several features, it has several possibilities to use. It has several features, such as the main emulating CD and DVD, in addition to being able to edit them. It is excellent for anyone that have a high demand for copies of files.

With this application you don’t necessarily have to create a CD, DVD, HD DVD, Blu-ray images in physical. You can leave the CD or project saved in your PC, you can dedicate it if you need to make some information chang. This application allows you to create multiple formats of CD, like photos, videos, musics, programs among others. It recommendation to anyone who need to burn bootable operating system images, burn videos and also files.

ImgBurn is easy to use due to intuitive interface which is not congested, its capability to burn operating system images is good. This is a very useful program because it has allowed you to install other programs by downloading only an CD or DVD files. I recommend it for everyone, since it does not require much hardware equipment and can be used in almost any operating system.

Features of ImgBurn

Read a disc to an image file

Create an image file from files on your computer or network

Can write the files directly to a disc

Write an image file to a disc

Check a disc is 100% readable

Can also have ImgBurn compare it against a given image file

ImgBurn supports a wide range of image file formats

It can burn Audio CD’s from any file type supported

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 512 Mb RAM

Hard Disk: 512 Mb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel GMA Graphics or AMD equivalent

We don’t provide any keygen, crack, patch or serial number in our site. ImgBurn is licensed as freeware or free, for Windows 32 bit and 64 bit operating system without restriction.