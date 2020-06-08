ImgBurn download free latest version offline installer setup exe file for all windows 32 and 64 bit. Are you looking for a tool to burn CDs / DVDs easily and have high speed, try this tool. ImgBurn is a free and lightweight CD, DVD, HD DVD, Blu-ray burning application by Lightning UK for Microsoft Windows. ImgBurn is being an amazing software for CD, DVD images preparing tool, helps to open, extract, copy, make disc easily. The tool can process all CD, DVD, Blu-ray images records and ISO files images. The features includes: write image file to disc, write file or folder to disc, create image file from disc, create image file from file or folder, verity disc and etc. ImgBurn outperforms its competitors, has better features, is easy to use, and is lightweight.
License: Free
Author: Lightning UK
OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10
Language: English
Version:
File Name: ImgBurn
File Size:
ImgBurn does not require much hardware equipment and can be used in almost any operating system, which makes it a very useful tool. It work on Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1 and Windows 10. ImgBurn has very nice interface and easy to use, in addition to having several features, it has several possibilities to use. It has several features, such as the main emulating CD and DVD, in addition to being able to edit them. It is excellent for anyone that have a high demand for copies of files.
With this application you don’t necessarily have to create a CD, DVD, HD DVD, Blu-ray images in physical. You can leave the CD or project saved in your PC, you can dedicate it if you need to make some information chang. This application allows you to create multiple formats of CD, like photos, videos, musics, programs among others. It recommendation to anyone who need to burn bootable operating system images, burn videos and also files.
ImgBurn is easy to use due to intuitive interface which is not congested, its capability to burn operating system images is good. This is a very useful program because it has allowed you to install other programs by downloading only an CD or DVD files. I recommend it for everyone, since it does not require much hardware equipment and can be used in almost any operating system.
Features of ImgBurn
- Read a disc to an image file
- Create an image file from files on your computer or network
- Can write the files directly to a disc
- Write an image file to a disc
- Check a disc is 100% readable
- Can also have ImgBurn compare it against a given image file
- ImgBurn supports a wide range of image file formats
- It can burn Audio CD’s from any file type supported
System Requirements
- Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz
- RAM: 512 Mb RAM
- Hard Disk: 512 Mb Hard Disk Space
- Video Graphics: Intel GMA Graphics or AMD equivalent
We don’t provide any keygen, crack, patch or serial number in our site. ImgBurn is licensed as freeware or free, for Windows 32 bit and 64 bit operating system without restriction.