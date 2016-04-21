FreeCAD for PC is an open-source and free 3 dimension CAD modeler developed by Jürgen Riegel, Werner Mayer, Yorik van Havre for Microsoft Windows. It is primarily made for engineering industries, architecture, and many more 3D objects. FreeCAD is such an easy software to deploy and get started, but it’s not easy to master. This software works perfectly on 2D and 3D drawing or drafting. This application can produce any kind and the best Engineering services, 3D modeler, 2D modeler only when we’ll be customized by a skilled user. The application has macro recording and editing support, you can record your routine action steps and then reproduce it.

FreeCAD is a primary software that must be available with every design Department, every design engineer must have a habit to draw concepts. It allows having accurate handling of the 2D and 3D drawing if the program is well used. The more knowledge you have about the program, the greater the skill with which you can make the drawings, and the use of simplified commands increases the speed of the use of the tools or this application.

FreeCAD allows you to draw architectural and urban planning plans quite easily when the program is already known. Easy access of its features through the command shortcut provided. Everything that can be used as a command that I like best, especially copy command, move command, stretch command. With this application, you can draw a new design concept of all the products, drawings of all the products, and more action.

For accuracy documents production, in Architectural or Engineering industries, this product remains to be the best CAD. This being used by most of the employees who must work in the area of architecture, urbanism, geographical location, and planning representation. Overall, FreeCAD at this time is the main program of use in the office and everyone Architect must-have.

Free and Open Source 3D Cad

FreeCAD has a complete Graphical User Interface

Fully customizable/scriptable Graphical User Interface

Runs as a command-line application

Can be imported as a Python module

Workbench concept

Plugin/Module framework for late loading of features/data-types

Parametric associative document objects

Parametric primitive creation

Graphical modification operations

Compound (ZIP based) document save format

Full macro recording and editing capabilities

Mirrors user interaction

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 512 Mb RAM

Hard Disk: 512 Mb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel GMA Graphics or AMD equivalent

