Do you fear your data being stolen? Is your freedom restricted? Is your connection being monitored? You need a VPN for Windows PC. Mayi is a lightning-fast and super-easy-to-use product for your Windows PC. It’s really simple. No registration and no configuration are required, just one button to connect to the fastest VPNs. All you need to do is pick an app that uses VPN (there are many!), and Mayi will take care of the rest. Mayi VPN is a lightning-fast free VPN that allows you to access any content instantaneously. With a single tap, you can connect it to the Internet, and securely communicate with your family and friends in a safe way.

License: Free

Author: Mayi Team

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Windows 11

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Mayi VPN for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup.exe

File Size:

Mayi VPN Overview

Mayi VPN is a free VPN service that can provide you with secure and anonymous Internet access. It offers a large number of servers located all over the world, unlimited bandwidth and speed, P2P file-sharing support, and a simple one-click connection to the internet – all completely free. Mayi VPN allows you to bypass regional restrictions and censorships, unlock websites and watch your favorite shows from anywhere in the world. In addition, you can use Mayi VPN for protecting your Wi-Fi hotspot that uses your phone as a router.

The application offers you a free and easy way to unblock any sites and apps. No registration is required, No credit card is needed, No log is saved from any users, and there is no speed limitation or bandwidth control. With just one simple click, the app establishes a secure connection to one of the hundreds of servers worldwide, hiding your IP address and location.

This app has the largest server coverage in the world, so you can watch movies, and search your favorite websites securely wherever you are. Overall, Mayi VPN is the best VPN for Windows PC. With lightning-fast speeds, it’s perfect for all of your privacy needs. Start surfing worry-free in just one click. Try it and you would never want to change back.

Features of Mayi VPN for PC

Mayi VPN provides you with top security

This is one of the best free VPN

Mayi VPN does not keep any logs of your activities

This app has the largest server coverage in the world

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 2 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 3 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

How to download Mayi VPN app for PC

Using Bluestacks emulator

1. Download and install Bluestacks.

2. Open Bluestacks on your PC and log in to your Google play account.

3. Search for Mayi VPN.

4. Click install.

Using MEmu emulator

1. Download MEmu on your PC.

2. Open the emulator.

3. Download Mayi VPN APK.

4. On MEmu click the APK tab.

5. Click on the downloaded Mayi VPN.

All programs and games not hosted on our site. If you own the copyrights is listed on our website and you want to remove it, please contact us. Mayi VPN is licensed as freeware or free, for Windows 32 bit and 64 bit operating system without restriction.