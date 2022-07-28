You might know Linux as the world’s most powerful operating system. The one that offers you freedom, security, and control. The one that is free/libre. Do you want to give it a try? LinuxLive USB Creator can make it easy for you by creating a bootable USB stick running Linux and being supported by 99% of the world’s hardware: LinuxLive USB Creator contains more than 20 operating systems in its list of supported live CDs, which are open source software as well. Don’t worry, it’s very easy to use. You’ll have the Linux of your choice in a few seconds.

LinuxLive USB Creator Overview

The software is simple and based on drag-and-drop. Simply download it and try it for yourself. It’s free, open source, and 100% safe. USB Creator features have been communicated throughout its website, but haven’t yet been implemented in the software. There are some missing features such as the possibility of creating a desktop shortcut or putting an icon on your desktop, but these will be added soon. It allows you to try out freely available Linux distributions without altering any data on your hard drives.

LinuxLive USB Creator allows users to get Linux on a USB key and use it like a LiveCD. When you boot Linux live from the USB key, you can also store your documents, pictures, music, and video for easy access, even if the computer doesn’t have a hard disk or any other persistent storage device. You can use it with free operating systems like LinuxMint or Ubuntu.

Overall, LinuxLive USB Creator is an easy way to create a live Ubuntu USB drive, that is capable of running on a computer with no operating system installed. This free software is simple and easy to use. You just need to choose a Linux distribution, select your USB flash drive, and that’s all. It works on Windows 98/2000 SP4/XP SP1 or higher version with the help of Microsoft Virtual PC 2004 (only if you want to create a virtualized Linux environment).

Features of LinuxLive USB Creator for PC

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

