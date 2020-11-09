Google Chromebook OS ISO offline installer is a google chrome operating system developed by Google Inc officialy for Chromebook. Chrome OS or Chromebook OS is a great OS for power Google users. Very affordable and includes 100GB of Google Drive storage for free (2 years). This operating system is fast, lightweight and easy to use, perfect for getting work done on the go or at home, but not work for gaming. Chrome OS taken the best parts of an operating system for casual users and put a powerful Google Chrome browser and Google product on top.

.

License: Free

Author: Google Inc

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Chrome OS for 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

Google Chrome OS is perfect for student users, personal use, and home users but still in it’s infancy. Very basic smooth interface as long as you aren’t running many tabs. The operating system will helps reduce hardware costs by offering cloud storage instead of physical HDD. This operating system is ideal for budget conscience users with small specs of personal computer. Chromium is the next step for Google Inc, providing an alternaive operating system to Microsoft Windows OS or Apple OS.

But, you don’t need to buy a Chromebook to enjoy the features of Google’s desktop operating system (OS). All you need is a working computer Windows, Mac OS, Linux and a USB Drive. The installation takes very less time for all the operaing system have used and booting is super fast. You can using Chrome OS on PC Windows, Mac OS, Linux, Workstation for browsing, since it looks better and gives a feel for browsing, but not for gaming.

Google Chrome OS is relatively new so not widely used, or offered to users. Chrome OS has much similarities with Chromium OS, but it is an open source web OS, which has simple look, more secure. If you spend lot of time browsing into internet than give a try to chrome OS right now. Overall, I will recommendations to others people considering the product

Features of Chrome OS for PC

Simple setup

Smart search

Chrome sync

Optimizes your battery performance

Boots in seconds

Fast and responsive, so your device reacts quickly

Updates without interruptions

Keeps you in sync

Instant Tethering

Smart brightness

Switch devices without losing the article you were reading in Chrome

Google Security Chip

Sandboxing

Secure sharing

Verified boot

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 2 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 4 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel HD Graphics or AMD equivalent

Please note: there is a new behaviour with the chronos user password. The password has been removed from build R55-8777 onward and will continue to be removed for better overall security. Older builds have the password of ‘password’.

This means you need to use ‘chromeos-setdevpasswd’ from either shell or console to set your own password from build R55-8777 onwards.

