Chromium OS ISO offline installer file is a free and open-source project operating system by Google Inc. It’s fast, lightweight, simple, and secure computing for people who spend most of their time on the web. The whole operating system is centered on Chromium-based, the open-source version of Chromium in this case. This makes it easier to work with Chromium browser and web browser. Web browsing is fast and fluid, and this operating system heavily relies on the Internet for almost everything. As an open-source project, most bugs are addressed quite quickly.

It has many similarities with Chrome OS by Chromebook, but it is an open-source web OS, which has simple look, more secure. Like Chrome OS, it provides access to all your google accounts and syncs your data to the cloud which is safer to store. It also makes cloud storage so simple and has lots of extensions. But, the lack of an operating system is non-availability of the application, cannot use it offline always need to be online, high memory usage.

It doesn’t look as sleep as Chrome OS and lacks the Google connectivity that you get with Chrome as well. The installation takes very little time for all the operating systems I have used and booting is super fast. You can choose chromium owing to the minimal setup involved. But, with Chromium OS, your laptop will just be an expensive paperweight when you are out of range of WiFi or a cellular network.

It is a good alternative, just be prepared to deal with the lack of Google connectivity. But, if you want this to run demanding applications, such as 3D games and such, you might be mistaken. If you want to deploy web-based applications on a large number of computers, without going through painful full operating systems installs, you should try Chromium OS.

Simple setup

Smart search

Chrome sync

Optimizes your battery performance

Boots in seconds

Fast and responsive, so your device reacts quickly

Updates without interruptions

Keeps you in sync

Instant Tethering

Smart brightness

Switch devices without losing the article you were reading in Chrome

Google Security Chip

Sandboxing

Secure sharing

Verified boot

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 2 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 4 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel HD Graphics or AMD equivalent

