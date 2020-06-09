Free Chess game latest version download free offline installer setup exe file for all windows 32 and 64 bit. Free Chess Game is a simple but perfect chess simulator developed and published by Jorge Pardo Serrano for Windows OS. This is a great game to play, is a lightweight casual gaming application for everyone. Free Chess Game is a great digital chess game. The standard pieces can take some getting used to, but the classic ones feel great to use. Everything is fine like real chess game with including the environments with nice ambient noise that is pleasant and not distracting. This is a superior way to play because you get the real chess experience, quickly and intuitively.

Free Chess Game injects the greatest strategy game of all time with a modern twist. With stunning chess sets and beautiful environments. The visuals are breathtaking and the AI is tough, the game offering the ultimate chess experience with stunning high quality graphics or visuals enchanced. You can play in bot or human mode or versus mode and immerse yourself in the Free Chess Game experience. The game also offers in depth tutorials to help improve your game. If you need help you can enable guides that will show you all the legal moves for any piece.

This game is amazing and well built, the puzzles get progressively harder with bot or real human. This is an amazing game for any real chess fan or, more broadly, any puzzle lover. The application itself has great functionality to help you notate and solve the puzzles, and the puzzles themselves. Free Chess Game also include helpful hints for beginner or new users from real logicians rather than a hint which randomly gives you a number.

Free Chess Game is a good puzzles game, the controls are a bit tough to get used to if you’re not used to their online program, and some of the default settings are a bit hard. Lots of interesting puzzles to begin with, and more to come. I especially recommended this game and also prefer the Chess variant, and wholeheartedly reccommend this game.

Features of Free Chess Game

Free chess games

High quality graphics

Ten difficulty levels

Integrated with Stockfish engine

Simple, but perfect chess games

Beautiful puzzles from many variants

Frequent updates adding new puzzles to enjoy

A large free update adding puzzles from variant

