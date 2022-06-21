tModLoader for Windows is the best mod management tool for the open-source game Terraria. The community makes it easy to download, install and play mods for the game on your PC. With a mod loader for Windows, you can explore a dynamic world of gameplay possibilities. The simple mod manager brings all the mods within your reach. TML organizes them and makes them easy to download and install. You can explore a wide variety of mods to get the one that suits you best. If you’re looking for a challenge in Terraria, be sure.

License: Free

Author: tModLoader Team

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Windows 11

Language: English

Version:

File Name: tModLoader for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

tModLoader Overview

tModLoader is the unofficial sequel to Terraria. Find and play the latest TML mods, explore the world with friends, or battle your way through a brand new adventure. This is a mod manager for Terraria, an open-source, community-driven, modification, and expansion of the Terraria game that makes it possible to make and play mods. It provides a centralized client to download and install new mods or update existing ones. TML is designed to be easy to use and lightweight, offering players a great example of what mods can do by themselves. With just one click, you can access thousands of mods to alter every aspect of your game.

You can use TML to play Terraria with mods on your personal server or on the Terraria servers running our software, with all your friends – either alone or together! This is because TML allows you to play with multiple mods installed, so if your friends have a different mod than you and want to play together, we will make sure everyone gets what they need to enjoy the game.

Play your favorite role-playing game with tModLoader! It is an open-source, community-driven, mod and expansion of the Terraria game that makes it possible to play mods. TML expands your Terraria adventure with new content to explore created by the community. Download tModLoader now and enjoy the gameplay.

Features of tModLoader for PC

Simply update Terraria to 1.4 and install tModLoader on the PC

tModLoader supports Terraria 1.3 and 1.4

Steam Workshop is supported (but not required, we have an in-game mod browser)

With the new release, tModLoader can be installed anywhere regardless of location

tModLoader will work for Windows, Mac, and Linux

You do not have to make any backups

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 2 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 3 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

