Are you a big fan of old-school video games? If so, it is worth your time to get acquainted with MAME, the Multiple Arcade Machine Emulator. MAME lets you play thousands of old-school arcade games on your computer. ExtraMAME is a small MS Windows compatible GUI wrapper for MAME. It’s smaller and easier to use. It doesn’t force you to fuss with difficult configurations and it’s compatible with all MAME games. Forget the complicated configuration of MAME. Throw away the long manuals and hours spent trying to get a game working. Just install and play your favorite childhood games with just one click.

License: Trial

Author: Wintools

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Windows 11

Language: English

Version:

File Name: ExtraMAME for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

ExtraMAME Overview

ExtraMAME is a compact and very easy-to-use front-end for M.A.M.E. This is an easy-to-use program that lets you play those games without having to learn command line parameters and other arcana. ExtraMAME lets you play thousands of old-school arcade games on your computer, but setting it up and running it can be difficult and daunting. ExtraMAME makes it easy—it's small and compact, compatible with all M.A.M.E games, runs right out of the box, automatically configures itself for the game you select, and then runs the game immediately in a separate window so you don't need to fiddle around with command-line options or even a desktop icon.

To play MAME games just click on the game icon. ExtraMAME will load the game and take care of the rest. It will automatically search for and use your working MAME ROMs, check for new versions of ExtraMAME, and let you pick from thousands of games using a handy built-in database. Now there’s no reason to keep all those zipped arc files scattered around on your drive and no reason to spend hours fiddling with complex config files or command-line options.

Overall, ExtraMAME makes your life easier; it's a small MS Windows compatible GUI wrapper for M.A.M.E., the Multiple Arcade Machine Emulator authored by Wintools and the MAME team.

Features of ExtraMAME for PC

ExtraMAME is a smaller and easier to use GUI wrapper

Multiple Arcade Machine Emulator

ExtraMAME makes it easier to launch, configure and play your favorite games than MAME

ExtraMAME shrunk and optimized MAME

ExtraMAME is easy to use and powerful

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 2 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

