CCleaner Browser for PC is a free, fast, private, and secure browser developed and published by Piriform Ltd. The interface of CCleaner Browser is very simple, easy to use, and user-friendly. The simple interface is amazing and a person with less experience in technology can also use the software with relative use. Apart from this, the browser is secure, prevents viruses from being installed on the system. Like Google Chrome and Opera Browser, CCleaner Browser additionally provides an option for private browsing or incognito mode. The features help in case a user does not want their browsing history to get stored.

License: Free

Author: Piriform Ltd

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: CCleaner Browser for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

CCleaner Browser Overview

CCleaner Browsers offers complete privacy for users, the application will stops trackers and disguises your digital footprint, so your identity remains anonymous. It also blocks annoying Adsense because less to load means faster browsing. User absolutely safe, surf, shop and bank knowing you’re protected from malware, phishing scams, and identity theft. CCleaner Browser also offers thousands of possibilities to improve Internet browsing, is a tool that has many features that other browsers.

With this browser users able to browse at any website of their choice without any difficulty. The application offers a very high speed saving your data and time. You can use CCleaner Browser as your default web browser. The browser is very fast with multiple tabs options which provide the benefit of working on many things at the same time. The browser also has the feature of opening pdf files within itself.

CCleaner Browser is a free browser that can use anytime you need to use a website. This is the best thing with chrome it has a very fast resolution for images. The browser loads fast and this saves you data and time. This is the browser to use if you are a person who uses the internet a lot it speeds will have you do your work with ease.

Features of CCleaner Browser for PC

Free, fast, private and secure web browser

Private browsing mode

Automatically blocks ads

Forces HTTPS encryption

Protects you against tracking scripts

Helps mask your browser’s fingerprint

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 512 Mb RAM

Hard Disk: 512 Mb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel GMA Graphics or AMD equivalent

All programs and games not hosted on our site. If you own the copyrights is listed on our website and you want to remove it, please contact us. CCleaner Browser is licensed as freeware or free, for Windows 32 bit and 64 bit operating system without restriction.