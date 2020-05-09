Cent Browser latest version download free offline installer setup exe file for all windows 32 and 64 bit. Are you looking for a special capable browser with adblock and many other good features? try Cent. Cent Browser is a web browser based on Chromium developed by Cent Studio. This is the most feature rich Chromium web browser and it is fast, safe and stable and offers many unique features and contains extensive tools that facilitate the use that can be given in it. Cent provides wide varieties of extensions and themes so anyone can customize the browser. Cent Browser also has an inconito tool that allows user to surf the web with more privacy since hides and deletes all kinds of information like Firefox Browser.

License: Free

Author: Cent Studio

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Cent Browser

File Size:

Cent Browser works great on Microsoft Windows as portable application and installed, which is blazing fast compared to other web browsers and the design is quite simple nothing is complex. The features such as: Mouse gesture, Super drag, Memory optimization, Private tab, Fully portable, Scrollable tab bar, Privacy protection and also Highly customizable. The browser also allow users to add new features to the browser such as addblocks, VPN, and more to suit their needs and improve their user experience.

Cent Browser is also really good because it is a very seamless experience from one device to another. The application offers a way for you to import your browsing data from your previous browser so that all your bookmarks and history stay intact. One of the biggest advantages of Cent Browser is its resource usage, the usage of RAM and CPU is quite small and starts perfectly when you open a lot of tabs.

Cent Browser is the best web browser available. It is very streamlined, visually beautiful, and runs smoothly on any device. It has support for various kinds of addons. Overall, this Browser is fast, it has helped me solve my life a lot thanks to how fast and easy it is to manipulate everything and each one of the facets.

Features of Cent Browser

Chromium based web browser

Mouse gesture

Super drag

Memory optimization

Private tab

Fully portable

Scrollable tab bar

Privacy protection

Highly customizable

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel HD Graphics or AMD equivalent

We don’t provide any keygen, crack, patch or serial number in our site. Cent Browser is licensed as freeware or free, for Windows 32 bit and 64 bit operating system without restriction.