CCleaner Apk latest version download free offline installer for all android device. Are you looking for registry cleaning software, browser cache and useless programs? try this one. CCleaner for Android is a free cleaning tool for Android devices developed and published by Piriform Ltd. It has a registry repair and real-time monitoring system. It also has privacy protection and effective unit cleaning tools. CCleaner for Android allows you to perform a system analysis to identify problem areas. CCleaner also has advanced scanning features and location of lazy files or garbage left by browsers such as cache or temporary files. Before starting to clean it, it shows us the files that are going to be deleted.

License: Free

Author: Piriform Ltd

OS: Android Jelly Bean, Android KitKat, Android Lollipop, Android Marshmallow, Android Nougat and Android Oreo

Language: English

Version:

File Name: CCleaner

File Size:

The interface of this application is very simple does not need large configurations. It allows you to select what temporary files you want to delete or if you want to delete any unused system registry. It is compatible with the latest version of window, delete files stored without any utility. Unlike many other cleaning tools solutions, it is fast, it does not consume excessive resources and you can configure it in such a way that it runs automatically without intervention.

The software installed effortlessly and the software runs smoothly. you can run CCleaner regularly, the software appears to discern items to clean recurrently as well as registry entries to fix. CCleaner has not shown conflicts with other software running, nor has it prevented anything from working. With CCleaner we can perform timely maintenance on our equipment.

CCleaner is a very simple program with which you can clean your Andoid devices. It also has an option to clean your machine’s records. The good thing about this program is that your Android devices will thank you. It has a free verison and another pay, you can upgrade if you want.

Features of CCleaner

Remove Junk

Reclaim Space

Safer Browsing

System Monitor

Speed up your phone

Easy to use

System Requirements

Processor: Snapdragon 210 or equivalent

RAM: 512 Mb RAM

Memory: 512 Mb Memory Internal Space

