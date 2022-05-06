Installing Microsoft Windows on a PC is easy. Now, after you’ve completed the installation and your new operating system is up and running, what do you do? No, we’re not talking about updating Windows or adding new software – we’re talking about how you can learn everything there is to know about your brand new PC. There are more than a few things that you need to keep track of during the nerve-racking period when using your new computer, and one of the most important items that must be recorded is your PC’s installed software.

Belarc Advisor Overview

Startup Belarc Advisor, and among the first things you’ll see are lists of all of your installed software, along with information about the program groups for each. No complicated installation is required. Run the profile-building tool on any PC to create a rich, self-contained electronic report that includes your system configuration and software license keys. Just point your Web browser to the profile’s location on your PC to browse and print out the results. Belarc Advisor for Windows is the easiest way to find out about all that software – and more.

With Belarc Advisor, you can uncover hidden configuration problems, verify licensing status, track software development costs and security exposure, improve IT asset management efficiency, monitor audit compliance, and much more. The data is private, stored on your computer, and is not sent to any Web server. Wouldn’t it be nice to know what else is loaded on your PC? Believe me, there are lots: applications, drivers, network connections, diagnostic utilities, and more.

Overall, Belarc Advisor for Windows scans your computer hardware and software, builds a detailed profile of your installed programs, Microsoft Hotfixes, and software serial numbers, and presents it to you on the Web in HTML. The Profile report can then be used in conjunction with Belarc’s free management utilities.

Features of Belarc Advisor for PC

Belarc Advisor displays a detailed profile of your installed software hardware

Displays security vulnerabilities in your Web browser

Belarc Advisor is licensed for personal use only

Displays network inventory

Displays any missing Microsoft hotfixes

Anti-virus status

Security benchmarks

Displays the results in your Web browser

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 2 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

