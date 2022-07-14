When something isn’t working on your computer, the last thing you want to do is spend your precious time troubleshooting. Whether you’re experiencing hardware failures, seeing performance issues, or just want to know how well your system’s components are performing, ASUS PC Diagnostics can help. With a few clicks, you can run a full system test on your computer’s CPU and memory to identify potential problems with both hardware and software. Diagnose and fix PC issues before they become problems, with the comprehensive system testing utility built into every ASUS computer.

Learn more about the health of your system, even before you install any hardware. ASUS PC Diagnostics is a free utility that helps you accurately diagnose hardware problems within Windows operating systems. The intuitive interface makes it easy for users to identify problems, check the status of your hardware, and create advanced system and storage reports. This powerful feature is perfectly integrated into Windows, so you’ll never need to run separate hardware diagnostics software again. With ASUS PC Diagnostics, you have the power to pinpoint problems in your system before they become expensive problems.

Diagnose your PC with ASUS PC Diagnostics. This comprehensive utility can perform extensive checkups on the hardware installed in almost any laptop or desktop. The intuitive interface makes it easy to understand when a part is starting to malfunction, so you can fix it before it causes damage or affects the performance of other components. Test anything from memory, storage, graphics, networks, and other peripherals that are attached to your computer to ensure they’re performing as they should be, and contact us if there are any problems.

Overall, ASUS PC Diagnostics is an all-in-one utility that provides advanced hardware diagnostics. With powerful features such as CPU and memory tests, as well as sensor testing, you can quickly and conveniently diagnose hardware problems to ensure your computer is running at its best.

Features of ASUS PC Diagnostics for PC

Free application

Simple and lightweight

Shows system CPU, operating system, memory, and motherboard

Can send error reports directly to ASUS

Can automatically test system components

Stress test of CPU, memory, and video module

A stress test displays whether components have passed or failed tests

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

