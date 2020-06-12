Camfrog Video Chat latest download offline installer setup exe file for all windows 32 and 64 bit. Are you looking for a video chat application that is fast, has a small size, and can send messages easily? Camfrog might help. Camfrog Video Chat is a free video calling, chat and messaging designed for connect with family and close friends. This app is supported to use on different operating systems and all kinds of device. Support Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8.1, Windows 8 and Windows 10. All users personal information including calling and messaging data is end to end encrypted. Moreover, all the personal data is never shared with any third party.

License: Free

Author: Camshare Inc

OS: Windows XP, Windows 7, Windows Vista, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Camfrog Video Chat

File Size: 47 Mb

The interface is easy to use and very user friendly with better customization of design and video chat picture size. I really like this prorgram, it is great because I can video call and chat without having a cam recorder on PC. It is also very safe which I appreciate. You can talk with your family and friends that I haven’t talked in a very long time, and you have fun talking with other people in chat room. You can connect with all people in the world in chat room, wile you chat.

Downloading Camfrog was very quick and getting it installed was a breeze. Once we read through all the instructions, we were able to connect with minutes with clear and smooth video quality. With Video Chat, you have access to a world of communication and private chat room. This program much better than Skype, you can use it to video chat with your friends and all people. You can start by searching for full chat room and start interact with people inside.

Camfrog Video Chat is perfect way to stay in touch with friends on a PC Windows. There are no ads or in this program purchases and the app is free to download. Overall it is an awesome app and pretty easy to use.

Features of Camfrog Video Chat

Video chat 1-on-1 and join video chat rooms

No webcam is required to see people

Camfrog works behind all firewalls, routers, and wireless networks

It’s easy to find new people to video chat with our user directory

Facebook instant messaging

It’s a small download, it takes under 15 minutes to download with a modem connection.

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD with Dual Core Processor 3Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

We don’t provide any keygen, crack, patch or serial number in our site. Camfrog Video Chat is licensed as freeware or free, for Windows 32 bit and 64 bit operating system without restriction.