Have you ever wanted to boost the quality of your live and recorded video production workflow? Now, you can. Use ATEM Switchers for PC to create powerful live switching rigs with confidence, on a software platform that is easy to use and scalable for even the most complex projects. Get your control surfaces into position, choose how you want to capture your program material, add the graphics you want to enhance your presentation, and switch instantly between the camera you want to broadcast with. It’s like having an audience of thousands, but in a more intimate setting; just what you need for tomorrow’s web conference, event broadcast, or educational workshop.

License: Trial

Author: Blackmagic Design

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Windows 11

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Blackmagic ATEM Switchers for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup.exe

File Size:

Blackmagic ATEM Switchers Overview

The Blackmagic ATEM Switcher turns your computer into a versatile video-switching system. Featuring full support for 4K Ultra HD video, their high-quality app gives you incredible control over your Blackmagic ATEM 4K/SDI broadcast production switcher. It even displays the full processing pipeline from input to output so you can see exactly what is happening at any time. This software enables users to seamlessly operate ATEM Television Studio HD switchers on a desktop or laptop computer, and also offers additional tools and functionality. You can even install plug-ins onto the switcher for extra capabilities, such as SMPTE timecode generation and playback, CG, chromakey, and more.

This ultra-flexible, easy-to-use app works with any Blackmagic Design video production hardware and allows you to remotely control and access features via USB, LAN, or WiFi. Use ATEM Switchers in conjunction with the Blackmagic Media Express Video Engine, or the ATEM Live Production Suite which includes live switching software, multi-camera control desk, and multi-viewer interfaces.

Overall, The ATEM Switcher app for Windows computers is a user-friendly interface that allows you to control the advanced ATEM Switchers from your desktop or laptop PC. With the ATEM Switcher app for PC, you have full control of the built-in HD and Ultra HD DVEs in the switcher, along with the dedicated MultiViewer output, so you can route feeds and mix sources together on your screens in real time.

Features of Blackmagic ATEM Switchers for PC

Powerful Software and Hardware Control

Innovative Design

Advanced Live Production

Highest Quality Connections

Multi View Monitoring

Creative Transitions

Digital Video Effects

SuperSource

Dual Media Players

Advanced Chroma Keyer

HyperDeck Control

Power Macros

Amazing Ultra HD

12G‑SDI Performance

6G-SDI Flexibility

Remote Camera Control

Professional Audio Mixer

Independent Aux Output

Software Control Panel

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 4 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 4 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

All programs and games not hosted on our site. If you own the copyrights is listed on our website and you want to remove it, please contact us. You will need a valid product key or license key to get full version of Blackmagic ATEM Switchers.