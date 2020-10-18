Wireshark Portable latest version download free offline installer setup exe file for all windows 32 and 64 bit. Want to know exactly what those smarthome devices are sending and to where? Wireshark can tell you. Wireshark Portable is a free and open source networking software for packet analyzer developed by The Wireshark team for Microsoft Windows. It’s always been a great tool for network security and troubleshooting. But, Wireshark has one of the steepest learning curves ever before you feel competent at a beginner level it takes a long time. You must take some packet captures before reading the documentation that way you will have some data to understand it. When you have years using the tool you still feel that you need to learn a lot.

It has many features including: Available for UNIX and Windows, Capture live packet data from a network interface, Open files containing packet data captured with WinDump and many other packet capture programs, Import packets from text files containing hex dumps of packet data, Display packets with very detailed protocol information, Save packet data captured, Export some or all packets in a number of capture file formats, Filter packets on many criteria, Search for packets on many criteria, Colorize packet display based on filters, Create various statistics and more.

It is the last tool that you want to use and for a good reason, it’s just fast program but harder to use than the alternatives. Wireshark is actually the best networking tool as a first tool for troubleshooting and learning or trying to break into a network. With Wireshark, you can also analyze and receive the traffic from the same computer or if you are navigating the internet. You can capture traffic without needing to disconnect, Wireshark usually works where everything else fails.

It is the software to debug network issues. If you want to see if an Application or a computer or a switch, or the WiFi is failing this is the App that is going to give you a response. If you are or want to be a network engineer just learn how to use it. It works with UNIX and Windows in exactly the same way and it can be used with an active network connection.

Features of Wireshark Portable

Deep inspection of hundreds of protocols, with more being added all the time

Live capture and offline analysis

Standard three-pane packet browser

Multi-platform

Captured network data can be browsed via a GUI, or via the TTY-mode TShark utility

The most powerful display filters in the industry

Rich VoIP analysis

Decryption support for many protocols

Coloring rules can be applied to the packet list for quick, intuitive analysis

Output can be exported to XML, PostScript®, CSV, or plain text

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor

RAM: 2 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 2 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel GMA Graphics or AMD equivalent

