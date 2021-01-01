Are you looking for software to record your desktop activity or screen recording/capturing monitor software? this is a must-try. Bandicam for PC Windows is the best screen recording and screen capture utility originally developed by Bandicam Company. This application allows you to record the desktop activity and other working sessions. Just launch the application and press the record button and you can stop the recording anytime. With Bandicam, you can record live games, screen records, video chat, capture chatting history, record webcam without any lag. The interface is packed with all the configuration settings and very easy to use for anyone.

Bandicam Overview

Bandicam consists of three modes: Screen Recording mode (used for recording a certain area on the PC), Game Recording mode (for record gameplay in DirectX or OpenGL API), and Device Recording mode (used for records Webcams and HDMI devices). Bandicam displays an FPS count in the corner of the screen like the Fraps application. The installation process of Bandicam is very quick and simple, within few minutes you will be ready to use this application.

This excellent program has many tools with multiple options through its interface. It has a simple and easy to use interface but sometimes you are deceived that it has limited features. The free version of this app places its name as a watermark at the top of every recorded video, and each recorded video is limited to 10 minutes in length. This software provides you the facility to assign a definite video recording time, you can also customize the video and audio quality.

It recorders really nicely, but if you video editors or YouTubers it won allow you to video as long as you want it to, on pro mode or premium version. It worked pretty well, it recorded your screen with no green striped whatsoever. Overall, this software is very handy for different work sessions.

Features of Bandicam for PC

Easy to use application

Small screen and straightforward interface

Quick installation process

Can select the target area easily

Can capture the screenshots and then be saved in different formats

Interface packed with configuration settings

Highly customizable

Can set the destination folder for recorded videos

Can create tutorials with ease

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 512 Mb RAM

Hard Disk: 512 Mb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel HD Graphics or AMD equivalent

