Super VPN for PC is an unlimited and free VPN Proxy developed and published by getvpn.pro. The application allows users to bypass the school firewalls with super proxy while are at school or at work and access any content. You can unblock any website like social media sites and streaming sites such as Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, Vimeo, Vevo, DailyMotion, and more. It’s super simple, lightweight and easy-to-use powerful one-tap connection and auto VPN connection. The interface of Super VPN is very transparent because browser-based and building up an association and setting up conventions or highlights.

License: Free

Author: getvpn.pro

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Super VPN for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

Super VPN Overview

Super VPN has the biggest number of free VPN servers to provide a better VPN service than any other provider. The country location including United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Singapore, Germany, India, Japan, China and many country. The application is intended for individuals, that want to safely browse the internet without having a substantial effect. Super VPN guarantees high speed connectivity and heavy security connections, making it an ideal VPN for downloading and streaming big documents.

The software enables users to download and transfer big data and bypass local blockades to obtain entry to restricted material in your area. Super VPN allows you to use it both on your computer and on your mobile phone, it is a very light system that does not use many system resources when used. The level of protection of this application is very high and reliable, its level of privacy makes it possible to enjoy the connection of all web pages.

Super VPN is the best in the industry in the safe streaming of confidential information. It offers users endless bandwidth and high-speed connectivity as well as has a huge amount. It also supports many operating systems as well as being able to operate concurrently on many systems.

Features of Super VPN for PC

No credit cards needed

No Registration or Login is needed

No log is saved from any users

Simple, one tap,on and off

Beautiful and Friendly UI

Unlimited Free VPN, connect easily and access any Site & Content

Just try it and understand how fast it is

New and advanced technology that protect you 24\7, as long you are connected we protect you

Huge list of servers to provide better VPN experience, new servers added every update

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel GMA Graphics or AMD equivalent

All programs and games not hosted on our site. If you own the copyrights is listed on our website and you want to remove it, please contact us. Super VPN is licensed as freeware or free, for Windows 32 bit and 64 bit operating system without restriction.