TurboCAD for PC is a professional CAD software application for 2D and 3D design and drafting for Windows developed and published by IMSI/Design, LLC. TurboCAD complete edition for Microsoft Windows includes TurboCAD Platinum, TurboCAD Professional, TurboCAD Deluxe, and TurboCAD Designer. TurboCAD can be extensively customised, but this is not easy to understand like AutoCAD, LibreCAD and FreeCAD. The drawing tools are all icon driven and most are well designed, leaving you in no doubt what they are for. If you are new to 3D cad then you have a steep learning curve, but once you get to grip with the basics TurboCAD is very intuitive.

It is so user friendly and affordable for all the features that you get. TurboCAD is super complete 2D drawing and modelling for CNC machine, you can designed various fixtures and tools with this software for direct manufacturing. With this CAD you are able to work efficiently and projects are produced in a more timely manner. With many features include and modify tools allow you to create complex geometry and refine 3D models. You are only limited by your imagination. To learn you must get a tutorial for the 2D and 3D functions to get up and running as quickly as possible.

The tools are very easy once you get familiar with it, It can’t be learned by trial and error. It requires an expert guidance or atleast watching video YouTube and blog or website tutorial classes. If you have lot of patience to master this, Then it’s worth all the efforts. And, if your main job is doing 2D drawings then you can’t go wrong with this software. TurboCad has been an entirely able program addressing the necessities that you have.

TurboCAD is extremely simple and easy to draw and scale, Drawing and 3D modelling is at finger tips and it’s very affordable compared to other softwares. You can buy or subscribe to the software, if you buy, you can use it forever.

Features of TurboCAD for PC

House Builder Wizard

Simple BIM via IFC Support

Intelligent (Parametric) Attribute-rich, Architectural Objects

Self-Healing Walls (ACA/ADT Compatible)

Compound Wall Definitions / Multi-Component Walls

Doors & Windows

Dynamic Dimensions

Slabs (Floor and Roof Slabs with openings);

Schedule Tool and Wizard

Architectural Sections and Elevations (3D-to-2D documentation);

Self-Trimming and Aligning Blocks

Style Manager

Geo-Location Tool

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor

RAM: 3 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 3 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel HD Graphics or AMD equivalent

