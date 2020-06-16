Apache OpenOffice Offline

Apache OpenOffice latest version download free offline installer setup exe file for all windows 32 and 64 bit. Do you desire or seek for a office suite? Do you want a verdure amazing tool for files management that comes with marvellous writing and editing features, this is the best product for you. Apache OpenOffice is a free and open source text editor program for office developed by Apache Foundation. This is the lightwight and most versatile office suite for both PC Windows, Mac OS, Linux and mobile devices that does not sacrifice functionality. The application opens quickly and the user interface is easy to use and the company offers excellent support.

License: Free

Author: Apache Software Foundation

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Apache OpenOffice

File Size:

Offers many function such as: Writer a word processor, Calc a spreadsheet, Impress a presentation program, Draw a vector graphics editor, Math a tool for creating and editing mathematical formulae, Base a database management program. Converting the documents from one format to another is a great feature it includes. It has the simple intuitive menu which allows you to edit documents easily while on the move. It also has an automatic spell checker so no need to worry about spelling mistakes during fast typing.

OpenOffice can open, view and edit your files such as: DOC, DOCX, XLS, PPT and more, anywhere through this computer product. It is less complicated and very easy to use because it has everything combined in a single application. You will see your files in Table Format, you can recover deleted files. The application can handle many formats and is easily updateable what makes life and daily work from office.

Apache Open Office is the best office suite because you get to edit alots of bulky docs using WPS software at your convenience. It’s indeed fun to work with the software as a whole. I recommend Open Office above any other in its class because it really helps to work with documents and spreadsheets with a minimal learning curve.

Features of Apache OpenOffice

Quick and easy installation

Easy to use

Multilingual

Lightweight application

Used for any purpose

Supports ODF document format, as a document format Open office application package.

Open and save documents in Microsoft Office format

Export documents in PDF format

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 512 Mb RAM

Hard Disk: 512 Mb Hard Disk Space

