Jupyter Notebook IDE latest version download free offline installer setup exe file for all windows 32 and 64 bit. Jupyter IDE is a free and open source integrated development environment for Python created by Jupyter Open Source. It is very lightweight application and is very fast working tool. Jupyter IDE can be opened in any folder and can be used any cmd prompt it is very easy to use and flexible it is very good for the beginner. The IDE is very flexible to make small codes and to make a full python code. The best features of the Jupyter IDE are the data analysis tools, and working as a team on a project and sharing or collaborating with everyone.

License: Free

Author: Jupyter Open Source

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Jupyter IDE

File Size:

Jupyter IDE is quite extensible, supports many programming languages and is easily hosted on your computer or on almost any server. Jupyter supports over 40 programming languages, including Python, Ruby, Lua, JavaScript, PHP, C, C++, C#, F#, Java, VisualBasic, Golang, Erlang, R, Julia, Scala and more. Jupyter IDE is a wonderful tool for many task like explanatory data analysis, result presentation, insight sharing with co-workers. If you are a Python Developer, then this is the best piece of software that you can use for development.

You don’t have to install multiple IDE, Jupyter Notebook can handle all. Jupyter is good application for writing complex structure as you can easily break into chunks and compile in Jupyter. It’ easy to use, a single enter will compile your code. Jupyter IDE provides an environment, where you can document your code, run it, look at the outcome, visualize data and see the results. It also very easy to integrate into google colab for training neural network models.

Jupyter notebook is best IDE for learning machine learning and data science, also it is compatible with various other programming languages too. I would highly recommend Jupyter for the people who want’s to go in Data science and machine learning with Python programing language.

Features of Jupyter IDE

Easy to Learn and use

Fast and innovative interface

Compatible with various language

Easy shortcuts to interact with IDE

Easily accessible, you can say portable and shareable with colleagues

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel GMA Graphics or AMD equivalent

All programs and games not hosted on our site. If you own the copyrights is listed on our website and you want to remove it, please contact us. Jupyter IDE is licensed as freeware or free, for Windows 32 bit and 64 bit operating system without restriction.