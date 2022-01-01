Your search for an easy-to-use graphical interface for conda just ended! Anaconda Navigator is here to make things easy. With Navigator, you can access packages hosted on Anaconda.org or in a local Anaconda repository and launch them directly from a GUI with a simple click. The Anaconda Navigator Graphical User Interface (GUI) allows easy access to the conda system. The GUI is available for Windows, Mac OS X, and Ubuntu. The Navigator allows you to launch Anaconda applications and easily manage packages, environments, channels, and conda itself. You can also search for packages on Anaconda.org or in a local Anaconda repository.

Anaconda Navigator Overview

Just point and click to launch a terminal, manage packages, and more. Do you spend your time looking for conda commands? Anaconda Navigator can help. Navigator works with Anaconda Cloud or a local Anaconda repository to search for packages in an interactive manner. You can choose to install or remove packages by selecting them from the list. For added convenience, Navigator allows you to easily add channels to your repository. Channels are a great way to stay up-to-date with new versions of your favorite packages.

The developers have made Anaconda just a little bit easier to use. In this version, we have added the “Anaconda Navigator” to help make it easy for you to access your work in the Anaconda environment. It provides an alternative to the Anaconda Prompt and Mate Command Prompt utilities. You can use Anaconda Navigator to quickly search for and install packages, launch servers and other software, create environments, and perform other administrative functions.

When installed, Navigator automatically runs on the launch of Anaconda (or Miniconda). It gives you easy access to check packages, channels, and pick which python executable you would like to use without any command-line interaction. This is especially important when using more than one administrator account on the same system.

Features of Anaconda Navigator for PC

Set the Anaconda.org API domain if you are going to use channels and packages from anaconda.org.

Set the Team Edition API domain if you are going to use channels and packages from TE server.

Set the Enterprise 4 Repository API domain

Enable or disable SSL verification

Optionally set a certificate to verify SSL connections

Toggle the option to provide personally non-identifiable

Enable or disable offline mode

Hide the offline mode dialog box

Hide the Quit dialog box when exiting the program

Hide the Update dialog box when starting the program

Hide the Close running applications dialog

Modify Navigator’s display with Enable High DPI scaling option

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

