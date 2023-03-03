Get secure, encrypted access to your corporate network with SonicWall Global VPN PC. Traditional client-based VPNs provide an easy-to-use solution for secure access through the Internet, so you can maintain the confidentiality of your private data. Enjoy a hassle-free experience with our intuitive user interface and one-click connection setup. SonicWall Global VPN Client creates a secure connection between your computer and the corporate network to maintain the confidentiality of private data. No matter where you are. Whether you’re at home, on the go, or traveling, our state-of-the-art IPsec and SSL technology provide a secure connection to keep your data safe and confidential.

License: Trial

Author: SonicWall

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Windows 11

Language: English

Version:

File Name: SonicWall Global VPN Client for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup.exe

File Size:

SonicWall Global VPN Client Overview

SonicWall GlobalVPN Client allows managed devices to securely connect to your corporate data center with a familiar remote VPN experience through SonicWall. The GlobalVPN Client creates a Virtual Private Network (VPN) connection between your computer and the corporate network to maintain the confidentiality of private data. It is a traditional client-based VPN that can be configured either as an IPsec or SSL end‐point agent. Deployment of the Global VPN Client is very straightforward and typically takes only minutes to install and configure. The Global VPN Client enables companies with mobile or telecommuting employees to extend the safety of their corporate network to their homes or business locations.

The user allows managed devices to securely access your corporate data center with a familiar remote VPN experience through SonicWall’s Global VPN Client. GVC is a traditional client-based VPN that can be configured either as an IPsec or SSL end-point agent. Use it without worrying about system requirements or compatibility as it’s compatible with almost all Windows versions.

Overall, This Global VPN Client is designed to help you get started with the SonicWall Global VPN client on your computer. The application provides information that you need to configure the software and establish a VPN connection between a remote client and your corporate network.

Features of SonicWall Global VPN Client for PC

Offer an easy-to-use solution for secure, encrypted access

Enhanced layered security

Easy VPN management

Ease-to-follow wizards

Extended user reach and productivity

VPN session reliability

Clientless connectivity

NetExtender technology

Mobile device support

Establish an IPSec Layer-3 connection between your endpoint and corporate network

Maintain the confidentiality of corporate data

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 2 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

