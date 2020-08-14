Age of Empires 2 latest version download free offline installer setup exe file for all windows 32 and 64 bit. Age of Empires 2 is RTS real time strategy video game by Ensemble Studios. This is a game that has stood the test of time, with new civilization now from when i remember it first coming out it’s still fresh and exciting as ever to play. Age of Empires 2 isn’t a game you can miss out on if you’re even remotely into the strategy genre at all. In this game you must choose between a slew of ancient civilizations as you fight to see who can reach the age of DMT the fastest. The depth, pacing, and unique style of this game all combine to form a unique RTS experience.

License: Demo

Author: Ensemble Studios

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Age of Empires 2

File Size:

The perfect soundtrack, the history, the statistics that you view in the end of every game, the history section and the variety of the civilizations, all of these elements put together have made Age of Empires 2 the perfect strategy game. This game is recommended for RTS gamers looking to try something fresh and with a different cadence. You can experience so many different scenarios. Play with friends with customized or randomized maps, do the same just on your own.

You can’t go wrong picking this title since it involves undying gameplay, singleplayer with decent AI, live multiplayer community. If you haven’t played for a year or more you can set it to “easy mode” and then when, when you have gotten the hang of it, switch it back up to suit you. You will never regret getting this game if you are into the old-school strategy genre.

This is a great strategy game and can be played casually or even competitively with friends. Age of Empires 2 game really bring back my childhood memories. Overall, I would absolutely recommend this game to any strategy lover.

Features of Age of Empires 2

Infinite playability

Suprisingly good AI

Decent graphic, modern resolutions

Great range of nations to pick

Many maps including randomly generated one

New content (patches, DLC’s of new nations and campaigns)

Steam integrated (achievments, trading cards, Workshop)

Live multiplayer community

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel GMA Graphics or AMD equivalent

Graphics:Direct X 9.0c Capable GPU

DirectX®:9.0c

