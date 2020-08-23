Age of Mythology latest version download free offline installer setup exe file for all windows 32 and 64 bit. Age of Mythology is the classic RTS game developed and published by Ensemble Studios for Windows. This game is a great classic that still kicks butt, the graphics is old but gold, with good gameplay, good story, nice mechanics and customization of every culture is well thought out. Multiple resources, loads of buildings, varied missions, etc. Age of Mythology is quite similar to its older sibling Age of Empires, but has quite a few tricks up its sleeve the way it handles different ages.

License: Demo

Author: Ensemble Studios

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Age of Mythology

File Size:

Amazing game from the beginning, even up till recently has been receiving great care from developers. Age of Mythology, a game that transports players to a time when heroes did battle with monsters of legend and the gods intervene in the affairs of mortal men. The game that transports players to a time when heroes did battle with monsters of legend.

Age of Mythology series is one of the best. You get to chose the age which differs the units you get, the special powers you get and the perks you get. It’s a little slow and clunky compared to Starcraft 2 but still fun. The combat mechanic felt messy and uncontrolled, the tactics went out of the window, but you slowly learn how the AI works.

The game is one of the best as far as real time strategy goes. It also gives you the option to play with others, or against AI. If you like a bit of magic and have some time to kill, it is a easy to pick up game that’s pretty fun. Age of Mythology is similar to Age of Empires. If you liked this game you’ll love this one.

Features of Age of Mythology

Good graphics, good gameplay and easy control to use

A RTS game is all about how effective can I be

The gameplay fits the game, not excellent but perfectly

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD with 2 Ghz Core

RAM: 256 Mb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 GB Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel GMA Graphics or AMD equivalent

