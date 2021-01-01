Midori Browser for PC is a fast, free and lightweight web browser Developed by Christian Dywan, Nancy Runge, Astian Foundation. Midori offers many features includes: Integration with GTK+ 2 and GTK+ 3 support, WebKit rendering engine, Tabs, windows and session management, Configurable web search, User scripts, and user styles support, Bookmark management, Customizable and extensible interface, and more. Also supports many extensions such as Adblock, Form history, Mouse gestures, Cookie management, and RSS Feed Panel. It is completely customizable so you can add features that are useful for anyone and remove features that you do not use in the browser.

License: Free

Author: Christian Dywan, Nancy Runge, Astian Foundation

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Midori Browser for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

Midori Browser Overview

The interface of Midori Browser is unique compared to other web browsers that have a practically copied interface. Internet Explorer (IE) was the standard in internet browsing for years, but it fell behind and now Midori Browser tends to fast and smooth more than any other web browser ever created. It’s run very well with many tabs open, most websites and applications are compatible with the browser. The security enhancements are almost perfect and get not in the way of the internet browsing experience.

Midori Browser is easy to navigate and use, it saves bookmarks and frequently visited sites. This application runs well as the default browser on a Windows OS. You can search within the address bar, and set your default search engine to whichever one is your favorite. Anyone will like the ease of customization and settings. It’s always been easier than any other browser to set up tabs, bookmarks, home pages, and cookie options.

If you just want to browse the web, use this browser, it’s sleek and simple for anyone. If you will need more advanced customization features for what you plan to do, this is for you. Overall, this browser is a fine way to search the internet and do day-to-day tasks online and something else.

Features of Midori Browser for PC

Free, Fast, Lightweight and Open Source web browser

Integration with GTK+ 2 and GTK+ 3 support

WebKit rendering engine

Tabs, windows, and session management

Configurable web search

User scripts and user styles support

Bookmark management

Customizable and extensible interface

Extension modules can be written in C and Vala

Supports HTML5

DuckDuckGo as a default search engine

Internationalized domain names support

Smart Bookmarks

Extensions: Adblock, Form history, Mouse gestures, Cookie management, RSS Feed Panel

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 512 Mb RAM

Hard Disk: 512 Mb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel GMA Graphics or AMD equivalent

