Privoxy for PC is a non-caching web proxy with a filter developed and published by Privoxy Developers for Microsoft Windows. It has an easy of use user interface with all accessible options, so it is very easy to change location with this application. It offers a limited amount of navigation data that is renewable when sharing with your friends. Privoxy is a very secure identity protection tool, which will allow you to navigate at very stable speeds and absolutely free for everyone. This application is practically a lock to complete your technical assistance activities through a secure network also has allowed you to implement them on different devices.

License: Free

Author: Privoxy Developers

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Privoxy for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

Privoxy Overview

Privoxy offers many features including Cookie management, Ads block, Supports Connection: keep-alive, Supports IPv6, Provided the operating system, Supports tagging client and server, Can be run as an “intercepting” proxy, Sophisticated actions and filters for manipulating both server and client, Can be chained with other proxies, Integrated browser-based configuration, and control utility, Web page filtering and many more. It can be a bit difficult the first time to use but after all, fields are correctly adjusted for your necessities everything is gonna be easy and helpful.

It is easy to use, make the browser a better experience. With this application you can be enhancing privacy, modifying web page data and HTTP headers, controlling access, and removing ads. You can also remove other obnoxious Internet junk. If using Privoxy to manage cookies, you should remove any currently stored cookies too. You can also view and edit the action files through the web-based user interface.

It’s security protocols are also very important to maintain high confidentiality. Overall, this is the one that offers users the greatest support in security and speed for surfing the Internet. Which is one of the safest currently on the market and for free.

Features of Privoxy for PC

Supports “Connection: keep-alive”

Supports IPv6, provided the operating system

Supports tagging which allows to change the behaviour based on client and server headers

Can be run as an “intercepting” proxy

Sophisticated actions and filters for manipulating both server and client

Can be chained with other proxies

Integrated browser-based configuration and control utility

Web page filtering

Modularized configuration that allows

Support for Perl Compatible Regular Expressions

Bypass many click-tracking scripts

User-customizable HTML templates

Auto-detection and re-reading of config file changes

Most features are controllable

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Grpahics: Intel GMA Graphics or AMD equivalent

