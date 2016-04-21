Adobe PDF Editor or Adobe Acrobat DC Pro for PC is a reader, viewer, and editor portable document format by Adobe Inc. This program is easy to use and navigate. Acrobat DC allows users to edit the documents and sign them, it also created some simple drawing like Adobe Photoshop. You can also edit the sheet structure by replacing the sheet order or extracting some sheets. It is the most powerful tool for editing PDF format but may not be the cheapest one. Adobe Acrobat DC can also extract the PDF file to another file type like TIF, DOC, TXT or XLS.

License: Trial

Author: Adobe Inc

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Adobe PDF Editor for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

Adobe PDF Editor Overview

Adobe Acrobat DC is so complete and well thought out, it meets every need for this type of program. The application keeps everything organized on your computer so that it is easy to find anything you need. Acrobat DC has 3 parts that allow you to perform a variety of editing functions on your PDFs on desktop and mobile devices such as: create and export PDF files, enables you to read, print, and sign PDF and store and send files and collect electronic signatures.

The Acrobat DC is the editing tool for the sector leading file type which is potable document format “PDF”. The tool has great abilities for editing. From editing text to drawing tools it has great flexibility for the users. Users can also create interactive sheets. The tool has encryption tools for security purposes. The tool has great abilities while working with pdf files. It has text editing tools and also drawing tools.

Adobe Acrobat DC contains the most simple user interface and a simple user interface very much it is so easy to use and anyone contains great features. The best things by far about this program are the ability to edit PDF and the ability to combine files, convert files, and rearrange files. Overall, this is the best PDF reading and PDF editing solution, this product is not expensive, so this is the ideal PDF reader for any organization.

Features of Adobe PDF Editor for PC

Use the best PDF editor

Take your edits to go

Work with powerful editing tools

Fix typos fast

View, comment, print, and sign PDFs

Create PDF

Export PDFs to Word or Excel

Add security by password protecting PDF files

Get signatures and track responses in real time

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel GMA Graphics or AMD equivalent

