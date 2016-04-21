Adobe Audition for PC is an audio editing software developed and published by Adobe Inc for Microsoft Windows. It is packed with almost all of the required features to create an advanced level soundtrack. The application has many features includes on-clip gain control, waveform scaling, multitrack clip improvements, a timecode overlay, improved playback and recording performance, DeReverb, DeNoise, and more. The software has been able to handle virtually every need have ever had in regards to editing audio. By doing simple tweaks with the software, the professional-grade sound output can be achieved.

License: Trial

Author: Adobe Inc

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Adobe Audition for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

Adobe Audition Overview

Audition is a powerful software to edit soundtracks based on the requirement. It is super simple to use even with its loads of features. DeReverb and DeNoise is the most commonly used feature of the Adobe Audition. Using that feature, you could reduce or totally remove the reverb and background noise from the recordings. It’s a great music editor with everything that you will need and even more. It has the multi-track recording functionality, the excellent audio restoration feature. The learning curve for Adobe Audition is pretty flat, actually. Once you get the basics of how it works, it’s really quite intuitive.

With this application, you can be trimming and mix functions to remove the unwanted sections of the soundtracks and add whatever soundtrack segments needed. All those transitions of audio files points can be smooth out to have seamless output sound track. The amplitude of the sound wave can be increased or decreases to have the required loudness level. You can select freely in a range of frequencies with the effect Brush tool and apply effects.

It is bit hard to grasp the tools and features of the Audition without having prior experience in a similar software like Audacity or FL Studio. There is nothing to dislike this is the best digital audio workstation ever and I can recommendations to others. Overall, Adobe audition is easy to use and there’s a ton of tutorials that can help you jump start your editing.

Features of Adobe Audition for PC

Application for creating songs and enhancing the recording

Can also be used for generating mixes

Has an intuitive and user friendly interface

Provides workspace panel that can be grouped for comfortable view

Can manage sessions through Media Browser

Has Metronome which is a utility for keeping the timing accurate

Makes the recording an easy affair

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 2 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 2 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel HD Graphics or AMD equivalent

