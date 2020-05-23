Audacity latest download free offline installer setup exe file for all windows 32 and 64 bit. Are you looking for a free, powerful and open source audio editing software? try Audacity. Audacity is a free and open source multi track audio software created by The Audacity Team for Microsoft Windows. It’s a fast and easy to use sound effects application with good user interface program. Audacity help you to record sounds and also edit the resulted sound track. from various resources With this application you can correct certain sound files, or simply add various effects provided. It works similar to GarageBand or AutoTune but has more capabilities. So if you miss GarageBand or AutoTune, this is a great alternative.

License: Free

Author: The Audacity Team

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Audacity

File Size: 22 Mb

Audacity is known to be a very easy to use audio track editor software. Many other audio editors such as AutoTune can be a bit complicated and overwhelm the user because it requires a bit of setup before actually using. It has enough options for beginners to make their simple projects into professional looking ones. You can export, import and combine sound files, recording audio, editing, manipulate track and selection and converted using high quality resampling and dithering.

Operation is simple, after starting it you can add audio from a folder, then hit a play button to preview the audios and mix. Saving any file audioe is also simple and it allows you to store it in any of different levels of quality. Adding audio and record audio was simple, as was adding audio effects, then came the feature I appreciates most, adding music, again it’s very simple too. It’s nice to be able to use software that does not require an manual to operate.

The Audacity Team designed and supports this application and it was easy and accomplished everything I needed for home and professional audio editor. The beauty of Audacity is that when you start the application, it prompts you to choose between various modes. Overall, this is the best audio track editing program.

Features of Audacity

Free and open source audio track software

Has a simple user interface program and easy to use

Can record live audio through

Import, edit, and combine sound files

Supports 16 bit, 24 bit and 32 bit audio files

Support for LADSPA, LV2, Nyquist, VST and Audio Unit effect plug-ins

Easy editing with Cut, Copy, Paste and Delete audio

Tracks and selections can be fully manipulated

Real time preview of LADSPA, LV2, VST and Audio Unit

Spectrogram view mode for visualizing

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel HD Graphics or AMD equivalent

We don’t provide any keygen, crack, patch or serial number in our site. Audacity is licensed as freeware or free, for Windows 32 bit and 64 bit operating system without restriction.