Do you need to meet with clients using their computer or a virtual desktop from your admin’s RemoteApp service? This app makes it easy for you to remotely access these desktops easily, without having to set it up yourself. The Remote Desktop app helps you stay productive by connecting to the resources you need from virtually anywhere, so you can finish what you started at work or school. With the Microsoft Remote Desktop app, you can create a remote desktop experience in three easy steps: install, connect and roam. Whether you’re at home or on the go, now you can access your PC from anywhere, even over a slow network.

Get started with the Remote Desktop software, where you can access all the great features of the full-featured Windows Remote Desktop app built right into your PC Windows, smartphone, or tablet. Get remote access to your Windows PC or Mac from your Android device with no extra client software required. In order to use the Remote Desktop app, you’ll need to configure your PC first. It’s a quick process that only takes a minute or two. If you’re familiar with Remote Desktop, these are the steps you’ll need to follow.

To get started, you need to download the Remote Desktop app from the Apple App Store, or Google Play Store. You will also need to install it on your office PC or Mac that you’d like to access remotely. With the Remote Desktop app, you’ll be able to use the apps on your PC from your phone. And don’t worry, if you’ve already configured it correctly, you can skip ahead.

Connect to your Windows PC from anywhere, fast. The app combines the best RDP and the modern features of UWP. It supports all RDP client features such as high-quality video, audio, local printing, and media redirection.

Remote Desktop sessions

Integrated RemoteApp sessions

Immersive RemoteApp sessions

Multiple monitors

Dynamic resolution

Smart sizing

Multi-factor authentication

Localization

Teams optimization for Azure Virtual Desktop

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

