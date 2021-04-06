Downloading the 802.11n WLAN driver is necessary so that you can use the device. The driver plays a role like a bridge that can connect the device to your computer or laptop. You can opt for manually or automatically downloading the 802.11n WLAN adapter. If you prefer to download it manually, you can download it from the manufacturer.

802.11n WLan Driver Overview

Some of the devices probably come with a DVD or CD, in which you are able to install the driver on your PC. Or, you can also go to the official website of the manufacturer and find the latest version of the driver. Once you have found the latest version of the driver, you can download and install it on your PC. So, you must know where you make a purchase of the adapter. Another alternative to manually download the driver is from the device manager.

The device manager allows you to see and manage the driver software and hardware device on your PC. If you think that manual download is not practical, you can choose to automatically download the driver. The automatic download is recommended if you do not have enough spare time to manually handle your 802.11n Wireless LAN Network adapter. This website is providing the 802.11n WLAN driver download. The driver usually will automatically recognize the operating system you use and find the correct driver for it. So, you do not have to necessarily know what system that your PC is running.

By choosing an automatic download, you will avoid the risk of downloading the wrong drivers for your PC. Moreover, you also do not have to be worried about making any mistake when installing the driver. When you download the 802.11n WLAN adapter driver, make sure it is available in your language. So, you can understand the instructions.

Features of 802.11n WLan Driver for PC

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel GMA Graphics or AMD equivalent

