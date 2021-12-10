Running out of space on your desktop? Going mad with window clutter? TurboTop is the perfect solution for you. TurboTop is a small program that sits in your System Tray and lets you set any window to be ‘Always on Top’. By clicking on the TurboTop icon, you’ll be presented with a menu that displays all windows that are currently visible. You must simply click, then select the window you wish to always be on top. A workflow like you’ve never seen before. TurboTop is a small program that sits in your System Tray and lets you set any window to be ‘Always on Top’.

License: Free

Author: Savard Software

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: TurboTop for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

TurboTop is a small, easy-to-use Windows utility designed to let you have total control over which windows are on top of the others. This means that from now on, you’ll be able to do things like watch films while working in other windows, or to see your web pages while chatting with your friends. This is a lightweight program that sits in your System Tray, lets you set any window to be Always-On-Top with just one click.

TurboTop is here to fix that. You will never again lose track of the windows that you need to maintain your workflow. The quick and easy way to keep your windows anywhere on your desktop. By clicking on the TurboTop icon, you’ll be presented with a menu that displays all windows that are currently visible. You must simply click the window you want to be in the foreground and then click ‘Ok’. It’s just that simple.

It’s finally here! TurboTop for Windows is the easiest way to keep your windows in front. Gone are the days when you needed to Alt+Tab or click on the ‘Always on Top’ button in the taskbar. With TurboTop, all you need to do is click its icon when you want a window to be in front.

TurboTop is a small, easy-to-use Windows utility

Lets you set any window to be ‘Always on Top’

Designed to let you have total control over which windows

This is a lightweight program that sits in your System Tray

You will never again lose track of the windows that you need to maintain your workflow

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

