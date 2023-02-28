Winaero Tweaker is an all-in-one application for tweaking and optimizing Windows. Once you get it, you will enjoy a better computer experience for a long time. Winaero Tweaker is a tiny portable freeware to customize Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10, and 11 operating systems. Winaero Tweaker includes all tweaks, customization settings, and options released earlier by Winaero in separate portable apps. The program automatically detects your operating system and shows corresponding tabs with options. Winaero Tweaker is more lightweight, faster, and reliable than any other application for the personalization of Windows OS.
License: Free
Author: Winaero
OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Windows 11
Language: English
Version:
File Name: Winaero Tweaker for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup.exe
File Size:
Winaero Tweaker Overview
Winaero Tweaker is a “god” tool. It has all the available tweaks, it is optimally designed and very easy to use. The program automatically detects the system running and shows all available tweaks for that particular OS. Detailed information about changes after applying tweaks provides you with a clear understanding of what it’s for. It automatically detects the version of Windows OS you’re running and shows tweaks and customization options accordingly. The software can be installed as a portable app so you can take it with you as you move from one computer to another.
You can now tune the operating system to your liking with this cheerful and helpful app. Built to address your every need, it allows you to change Windows Aero settings, tweak hidden options in the windows Alt+Tab dialog, enable colors for window title bars, as well as change the Aero Lite theme. It even lets you turn off or disable Driver Updates so that everyone will ask how you managed these tricks and how did you manage to make your computer faster.
Make your OS faster and more stable, customize your PC, and change its appearance by using this single program. Overall, Winaero Tweaker is a free application that brings together all (almost all) tweaks and options previously released by Winaero in one convenient place.
Features of Winaero Tweaker for PC
- Bookmarks
- Information
- Aero Colors
- Aero Lite
- Alt+Tab Appearance
- Colored Title Bars
- Custom Accents
- Dark Color Scheme
- Inactive Title Bars Color
- Slow Down Animations
- Startup Sound
- Sync Metro/Aero Color
- Theme Behavior
- Icons
- Menus
- Message Font
- Reset Advanced Appearance
- Scrollbars
- Statusbar Font
- System Font
- Window Borders
- Window Title Bars
- Chkdsk Timeout at Boot
- Disable Aero Shake
- Disable Aero Snap
- Disable App Lookup in Store
- Disable Automatic Maintenance
- Disable Downloads Blocking
- Disable Driver Updates
- Disable Reboot After Updates
- Enable Crash on Ctrl+Scroll Lock
- Menu Show Delay
- New Apps Notification
- Require a Password on Wakeup
- Show BSOD, Disable Smiley
- Speed up Startup of Desktop Apps
- USB Write Protection
- Windows Update Settings
- XMouse Options
- Boot Options
- Default Lock Screen Background
- Disable Lock Screen
System Requirements
- Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz
- RAM: 1 Gb RAM
- Hard Disk: 2 Gb Hard Disk Space
- Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent
