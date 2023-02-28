Winaero Tweaker is an all-in-one application for tweaking and optimizing Windows. Once you get it, you will enjoy a better computer experience for a long time. Winaero Tweaker is a tiny portable freeware to customize Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10, and 11 operating systems. Winaero Tweaker includes all tweaks, customization settings, and options released earlier by Winaero in separate portable apps. The program automatically detects your operating system and shows corresponding tabs with options. Winaero Tweaker is more lightweight, faster, and reliable than any other application for the personalization of Windows OS.

License: Free

Author: Winaero

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Windows 11

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Winaero Tweaker for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup.exe

File Size:

Winaero Tweaker Overview

Winaero Tweaker is a “god” tool. It has all the available tweaks, it is optimally designed and very easy to use. The program automatically detects the system running and shows all available tweaks for that particular OS. Detailed information about changes after applying tweaks provides you with a clear understanding of what it’s for. It automatically detects the version of Windows OS you’re running and shows tweaks and customization options accordingly. The software can be installed as a portable app so you can take it with you as you move from one computer to another.

You can now tune the operating system to your liking with this cheerful and helpful app. Built to address your every need, it allows you to change Windows Aero settings, tweak hidden options in the windows Alt+Tab dialog, enable colors for window title bars, as well as change the Aero Lite theme. It even lets you turn off or disable Driver Updates so that everyone will ask how you managed these tricks and how did you manage to make your computer faster.

Make your OS faster and more stable, customize your PC, and change its appearance by using this single program. Overall, Winaero Tweaker is a free application that brings together all (almost all) tweaks and options previously released by Winaero in one convenient place.

Features of Winaero Tweaker for PC

Bookmarks

Information

Aero Colors

Aero Lite

Alt+Tab Appearance

Colored Title Bars

Custom Accents

Dark Color Scheme

Inactive Title Bars Color

Slow Down Animations

Startup Sound

Sync Metro/Aero Color

Theme Behavior

Icons

Menus

Message Font

Reset Advanced Appearance

Scrollbars

Statusbar Font

System Font

Window Borders

Window Title Bars

Chkdsk Timeout at Boot

Disable Aero Shake

Disable Aero Snap

Disable App Lookup in Store

Disable Automatic Maintenance

Disable Downloads Blocking

Disable Driver Updates

Disable Reboot After Updates

Enable Crash on Ctrl+Scroll Lock

Menu Show Delay

New Apps Notification

Require a Password on Wakeup

Show BSOD, Disable Smiley

Speed up Startup of Desktop Apps

USB Write Protection

Windows Update Settings

XMouse Options

Boot Options

Default Lock Screen Background

Disable Lock Screen

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 2 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

All programs and games not hosted on our site. If you own the copyrights is listed on our website and you want to remove it, please contact us. Winaero Tweaker is licensed as freeware or free, for Windows 32 bit and 64 bit operating system without restriction.