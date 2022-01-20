Clicador is software created to simulate physical clicks at any location on the screen in the fastest and most intelligent way. It can be used for games (like solitaire), graphic designers, web designers, etc. The program comes with a few tricks like a left-click when you double click (or triple-click), windows key + mouse button, or mouse wheel for scrolling on any window or control box, as well as it provides you with some features to help your workflow and increase efficiency, like a countdown before performing an action. As the name suggests, the main purpose of this program is to help you perform repetitive tasks with a single mouse click, such as playing games or keeping websites alive.

License: Free

Author: HNSoft

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Windows 11

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Clicador Auto Clicker for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

Clicador Auto Clicker Overview

The main reason why it has been developed is that the ones that are available freely on the internet had some features missing. Clicador aims to be the simplest, most effective, and reliable auto clicker on Windows systems. Clicador Auto Clicker is an open-source program, free to everyone. It does not contain adware or similar malicious programs. The program is also very small and fast (less than 6 megabytes), portable (no installation needed), lightweight, and it can be run from a USB flash drive. It has many options that allow you to top it to fit your needs: create hotkeys, toggle Clicador for specific applications, and set the time intervals between clicks.

You can define any number of buttons or key combinations, which will trigger either a right-click or double-click. Clicador also supports advanced features like “Fast Click”, which will quickly repeat clicks with just one keypress, so you don’t have to hold Ctrl while hitting another key. Complicated? No. Clicador was designed to be easy and intuitive to use. Just hit the record button and start your browser, the program will take care of the rest.

Overall, Clicador is a free auto clicker for PC Windows which allows you to set a delay, speed, and frequency between clicks. With a minimalistic interface and an easy taskbar icon, it is a must-have tool for everyone who needs to simulate mouse action.

Features of Clicador Auto Clicker for PC

Simple, easy to use, and lightweight

Simulate mouse clicks

Move the mouse around and adjust all kinds of setting

This program also has a built-in timer

A hotkey option

The program is very small and portable

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

All programs and games not hosted on our site. If you own the copyrights is listed on our website and you want to remove it, please contact us. Clicador Auto Clicker is licensed as freeware or free, for Windows 32 bit and 64 bit operating system without restriction.