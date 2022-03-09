Realtek networking hardware, giving you full access to the full set of features and services for connecting your PC to local networks and the internet. At Realtek, the developer understands the frustration of setting up drivers for your PC. Choosing to manually search for and install drivers can be not only time-consuming and difficult but also incredibly risky. Malicious software like malware and viruses are constantly being created aiming to infect your computer with spyware, adware, or viruses. Worse is the fact that you may unknowingly download such malicious software on your machine while searching for drivers online.

License: Free

Author: Realtek

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Windows 11

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Realtek Ethernet LAN Driver for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

Realtek Ethernet LAN Driver Overview

Realtek Ethernet LAN Driver offers the best performance and reliability for your network connection and is designed to work with your Realtek Network Adapter. This Ethernet LAN driver enables your PC to send and receive data over a high-speed wired or wireless broadband connection, while you are connected to the Internet using an Ethernet cable. Realtek Ethernet LAN Driver is the best way to get started on improving your computer’s connectivity. Simply run the pre-packaged program and follow the instructions on-screen to quickly install up-to-date drivers for your Realtek network card.

Realtek Ethernet LAN Driver for Windows 2000, XP, Vista, 7, and 8. If you need to reinstall or upgrade to the latest version of this software, here you can get it. To install the Realtek Ethernet Lan Driver for PC Windows on your computer, you should prepare a clean system with no drivers and software installed or running.

This package contains the files for installing the Realtek Ethernet LAN Driver. If it has been installed, updating (overwrite-installing) may fix problems, add new functions, or expand existing ones. Even though other OSes might be compatible as well, we do not recommend applying for this release on platforms other than the ones specified.

Features of Realtek Ethernet LAN Driver for PC

Network Interface Controllers > 2.5G Gigabit Ethernet > PCI Express

Network Interface Controllers > 10/100/1000M Gigabit Ethernet > PCI Express

Network Interface Controllers > 10/100M Fast Ethernet > PCI Express

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 2 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

