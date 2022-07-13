Be in complete control over the way you cool your PC. Our software offers precise fan control for both CPU cooling fans and chassis fans, giving you the freedom to adjust settings for maximum cooling performance. Experience perfect quiet, and get powerful cooling from all your PC’s fans with intelligent software automatically optimized for every scenario. The ASUS Fan Xpert allows users to adjust the fan speeds and noise levels based on individual preferences by controlling all the fans in a computer including the CPU, system fans, and power supply. Advanced fan speed control for ultimate cooling and quietness.

ASUS Fan Xpert Overview

ASUS Fan Xpert intelligently allows users to adjust both the CPU and chassis fan speed according to different temperatures. Users can set the fans to run at a specific speed based on different ambient temperatures in the room, with the optimal function that helps keep noise levels at minimum levels while ensuring good cooling system performance. An easy-to-use interface allows you to adjust the fan speeds to control your system’s cooling and noise level. No need to exit or restart the system. You also can reduce the speed of the CPU fan to a minimal noise level during light use.

Achieve the best balance of cooling performance and noise level. Users can set rotation speeds lower than 60% and at specific temperatures while being able to monitor the real-time CPU temperature status in an instant. Fan Xpert features Auto-Tune mode that provides optimized configurations for various system scenarios.

Overall, ASUS Fan Xpert intelligently adjusts the CPU and chassis fan speeds according to different ambient temperatures caused by different climate conditions in different geographic regions and your PC’s loading. As a result, chassis noise is reduced without the need for moving parts for a quiet computing environment.

Features of ASUS Fan Xpert for PC

Monitor fans accurately

Custom and set preset to use

Fast and reliable

CPU and motherboard heat monitoring

Easy interface for users

Heating system monitoring

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

