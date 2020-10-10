3DP Chip Lite latest version download free offline installer setup exe file for all windows 32 and 64 bit. 3DP Chip is a automatically driver updates by 3DP Net. It works automatically displays what it is doing. 3DP Chip will scan your computer and detect automatically driver that are outdate, it provide download link and perform the installation. The application is able to backup and restore them if error ocure after your update the computer drivers. This application integrated with the internet to download the missing drivers. 3DP Chip has simple interface to use and easy and easily fast to found the missing drivers and installed them without issue.

License: Free

Author: 3DP

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: 3DP Chip

File Size: 3 Mb

This is a excellent application can find driver automatically device category includes: Input Devices, Network, Modem, Printer, Scanner, Audio, SCSI/RAID, Storage, Monitor, Digital Camera, Portable Media Devices, Bluetooth, Processor, Mainboard, Graphics, CardReader, USB 3.0, Mouse, Keyboard, TouchPad. 3DP Chip also support all manufacturers or brand almost all such as: Asus, Acer, HP, Dell, Thoshiba, Xiaomi, Apple, Gateway, Lenove, Compaq and many more.

This driver set seems seems to work best on Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Windows XP and Windows Vista machines. The program was very easy to follow, it detected the Network drivers, installed and voila Internet connection and proceeded from there. This program was extremely helpful in the configuration of the drivers for the equipment internal to the PC. You can try to update all the drivers or you can try to use different helping tools such as 3DP Chip.

3DP Chip Drivers worked great everything Started working like magic. This is the best driver updater tools ever made. Overall, 3DP Chip is very easy program to get around with and the perfect companion to update your PC drivers with very little hassle.

Features of 3DP Chip

Free and easy to use driver update tools

One click to update all drivers silently

Automatically install driver updates silently

Remove invalid or useless drivers and improve system performance and stability

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 2 Ghz

RAM: 512 Mb RAM

Hard Disk: 512 Mb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel GMA Graphics or AMD equivalent

All programs and games not hosted on our site. If you own the copyrights is listed on our website and you want to remove it, please contact us. 3DP Chip is licensed as freeware or free, for Windows 32 bit and 64 bit operating system without restriction.