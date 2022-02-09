Do you have lots of pictures on your computer and don’t know how to reach them? You may have a lot of confusion when you want to look back at the past, like some special moment people or some beautiful scenery. Do you think your teaching material needs more attractive illustrations? Now, Picosmos will help you do all this work easily! Its software covers all kinds of image functions, such as special effects, browsing, editing, composing, segmentation, combine and screen recording, and screenshot. If you install it, you can do most of the things in seconds on your PC.

Picosmos Tools Overview

Picosmos just free for you is a software covering all kinds of image functions. It is not the only program that you can use to do screen recording and screen capturing and converting video files to gif animated ones, but also a powerful tool that helps you to do other things which are: crop your video, add frames and effects; create slide show; edit your gif images in many ways; add video/image names and comments to them; compose and gif photos, etc. A language interface makes it applicable to international users. Don’t worry if you’ve never done it before. Picosmos includes sampling pictures of many common styles that you can use as templates to get started immediately.

You can do most of the things if you install Picosmos. It has been used as a painting tool, software for creating wallpapers, editor for creating digital art, etc. Also, it is helpful for creating computer training materials and doing other artwork and design. If you want to take a screenshot, record your video and drawing, combine images, special effects, browse and process images fastly, you can use Picosmos.

With Picosmos you can do everything with your image for Windows. Overall, Picosmos is a professional photo editing and making software that provides a tool with everything you need to make your photos unique. From creating beautiful effects to adding photo content, you have every tool you will ever need right at your fingertips.

Features of Picosmos Tools for PC

Image browsing

Screen Capture

Screen Recording

Animation production

Combine

Page Design

Batch processing

Quickly erase undesired clutters

Cutout

Portrait Beautifying

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 2 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

