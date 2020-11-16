1Password Portable for PC is password manager and generator developed by AgileBits Inc, keeping all kinds of private information that is of high importance safe is one of the great benefits that 1Password. It presents a better experience in integrating your web browser extensions. Navigation between all its functions is quite fluid, the transition between windows and views is very fast. It allows you to get more safe passwords, as you do not need to trying to include them all. Anything you want to be kept private can be stored inside 1Password. The support from different platforms makes this software very flexible and productive.

License: Trial

Author: AgileBits Inc

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: 1Password Portable for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

1Password is easy way to store shared information as well as personal information that only the individual users can see. The application that allows for easily syncing user accounts into lastpass and removing them when the user leaves. The most important advantage of 1Password password manager is the fact that my pass are stable and the shape is filled automatically when you want it. Provided you have a secure primary pass and keep your device in a safe place, you are on the safe side.

The application offers with the way things are organized and the icons on the items for quickly knowing what they are. It also has the level of security to prevent password changes and resets is really high, which is good, but also complicated to figure to change. With 1Password portable editon you can store more than just passwords which is handy when it comes to storing credit card numbers, WiFi Passwords, secure notes.

This is a great free tool that will help you save a lot of pain and headaches if you try to remember your unique passwords. If you need password sharing between people in your organization, you can try this application. If you want to dissuade people from using the same password over and over, I highly recommend this.

Features of 1Password Portable for PC

1Password on the go

Always up to date

Award winning 1Password apps

Seamless sync

Item history backup

Secure documents

Your Master Password protects your data on your devices

Your Secret Key protects your data off your devices

Secure Remote Password protects your data in transit

Alerts you to security breaches

Protects you from phishing

Only works in verified browsers

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel GMA Graphics or AMD equivalent

